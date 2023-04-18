April 18, 2023
  • Is it true that Tank and Kingry made a “Winner Takes all” bet? They both actually bet each other’s purse? Is that even legal? I mean they’re each gonna make bank anyways but why risk an entire purse???

  • Ryan dated him to fight at 140 lbs division where tank fought barrios I think tank should say yes or not instead cower and look for a catchweight , even so ryan said ok let’s do 136 lbs and tank wanted to gamble

  • Wouldn’t a bet of both purses favor Ryan? He can ignore the rehydration clause now. Sacrifice part of his purse and if he wins get Tanks? Just my thoughts.

  • Garcia apparently has a huge gambling addiction and Davis is taking advantage of it. Garcia lost a $20,000 bet with Spence a while back, now he’s about to lose his entire purse against Tank. If he doesn’t get it under control, he’ll likely end up completely broke.

  • If the 136 lb catchweight is the issue, then Garcia shouldn’t take the fight, period. Excuses are like ***holes, everyone has one. Some of y’all always talking about size difference when Garcia is 5’11 and Tank is 5’6. Answer me this: Why does Garcia want to fight a much smaller man so bad?

    • People crying about the weight are folks who don’t want to admit Ryan is in over his head. Also Ryan started crying about the weight after he signed a contract NOBODY forced him to sign so now his fans are crying. Manny used to catchweight all the time so is not new. If Ryan has an issue with that he should stay his ass at 140 and fight Josh Taylor or T. Lopez.

