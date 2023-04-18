|April 1
ESPN+
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe
(WBO featherweight title)
|April 1
DAZN
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin
(heavyweight)
|April 7
Showtime
Shinard Bunch vs. Bryan Flores
(super lightweight)
|April 8
ESPN
Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino
(WBC lightweight eliminator)
|April 8
ESPN+
Kenshiro Teraji vs. TBA
(WBC/WBA 108lb titles)
Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis
(WBA bantamweight title)
|April 8
DAZN
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez
(WBO flyweight title)
Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales
(WBA/IBF super bantamweight titles)
|April 8
Showtime
Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza
(WBC interim super welterweight title)
|April 14
UFC Fightpass
Omar Cande Trinidad vs. Adan Ochoa
(featherweight)
|April 15
ESPN+
Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang
(heavyweight)
|April 22
PPV
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
(136lb catchweight)
|April 22
DAZN
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina
(IBF jr lightweight title)
|April 29
DAZN
Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.
(welterweight)
|May 6
PPV
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder
(undisputed super middleweight title)
|May 7
POSTPONED
ESPN+
Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue
(WBC/WBO super bantamweight titles)
|May 13
Showtime
Alberto Puello vs. Rolly Romero
(WBA super lightweight title)
|May 20
PPV
Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko
(undisputed lightweight title)
|May 20
DAZN
Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor
(undisputed female 140lb title)
|June 10
ESPN
Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr
(WBO jr welterweight title)
Is it true that Tank and Kingry made a “Winner Takes all” bet? They both actually bet each other’s purse? Is that even legal? I mean they’re each gonna make bank anyways but why risk an entire purse???
Tank bet his purse to Ryan after got him dehydrated
Thats his problem. Why is he looking back at 135 if he’s supposed to be 140?
Ryan dated him to fight at 140 lbs division where tank fought barrios I think tank should say yes or not instead cower and look for a catchweight , even so ryan said ok let’s do 136 lbs and tank wanted to gamble
Manny Pacquiao used to catchweight all the times so whats your point? Its not a new concept.
Tank won’t have money to pay his attorney in may
Wouldn’t a bet of both purses favor Ryan? He can ignore the rehydration clause now. Sacrifice part of his purse and if he wins get Tanks? Just my thoughts.
Garcia apparently has a huge gambling addiction and Davis is taking advantage of it. Garcia lost a $20,000 bet with Spence a while back, now he’s about to lose his entire purse against Tank. If he doesn’t get it under control, he’ll likely end up completely broke.
Tank won’t have money to get out jail in may
Garcia wins the bet by KO in 5 round’s!!! Let’s go Garcia viva Mexico Cabronessss!!!!
If the 136 lb catchweight is the issue, then Garcia shouldn’t take the fight, period. Excuses are like ***holes, everyone has one. Some of y’all always talking about size difference when Garcia is 5’11 and Tank is 5’6. Answer me this: Why does Garcia want to fight a much smaller man so bad?
People crying about the weight are folks who don’t want to admit Ryan is in over his head. Also Ryan started crying about the weight after he signed a contract NOBODY forced him to sign so now his fans are crying. Manny used to catchweight all the time so is not new. If Ryan has an issue with that he should stay his ass at 140 and fight Josh Taylor or T. Lopez.