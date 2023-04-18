By Brad Snyder-The Undercard
Undisputed female middleweight world champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields and current WBC women’s heavyweight champion Hanna Gabriels faced off at the kickoff press conference for their June 3 rematch at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. This will be the first boxing event in the history of the 20,000-seat venue.
-On Shields being the first boxing event at Little Caesars Arena
Mark Taffet: “The very first fight at Little Caesars Arena. You can only be the first once. And it lasts forever.”
-On where Shields ranks in his mind
Mark Taffet: “Floyd Mayweather, Roy Jones Jr., and Claressa Shields are the three best I have seen. And not particularly in that order.”
-On his fighter, Gabriels
Hector Cardova: “Second fight, going all in. This is going to be fireworks. Took us five years to make the rematch happen. But we are here. Took five years to give us a rematch, so that tells you everything. We dropped her, and will drop (Shields), again.”
-On her rematch with Gabriels
Claressa Shields: “I am a problem. I am from Flint, Michigan. I want all the smoke. Whoever got the smoke, let’s go. Let’s fight. I’ve always wanted smoke with her after we fought.”
-On what he thinks of Shields
Hector Cardova: “It’s not that I don’t like you. It’s just that I don’t care for you.”
-On the knockdown Gabriels scored in the first fight
Mark Taffet: “She did what no woman has done before, when she put her on her butt. You can call it a flash knockdown, but it was a knockdown.”
-On why she took the rematch
Hannah Gabriels: “Two years ago, you fought for the undisputed in 154 and I was still the champion there, and you avoided me, for whatever reason. I am here to take what is yours in 160.”
-On how this event came to Little Caesars Arena
Howard Handler, President of 313 Presents: “I have been very committed to bringing boxing, big time boxing, back to Detroit since I came home. I am from Detroit, originally. I came back 3 1/2 years ago to run 313 Presents. This is one of the most magnificent arenas in the world. But growing up in Detroit, I am intimately familiar with the history of boxing back to Olympia Stadium, where I got to go as a kid…all the way through Cobo, the Joe, Pontiac Silverdome, and the Palace. I have some family history. My Great Uncle was a professional boxer, Golden Gloves champ, and more noteworthy, as a referee. He refereed Joe Louis’ first professional fight. He refereed the 1950 Middleweight Championship with Jake LaMotta and Laurent Dauthille. So, I’m always motivated.”
Shields’ trash talk makes Tyson Fury’s mouth look pretty weak gearing up for a fight. I recall in the past Shields was riding on the confidence train so bad she said she would fight Shawn Porter. Yeah, ok… Keep dreaming.
Shields got a big ol booty. Some real junk in the trunk. Buy why she fighting a Heavyweight?