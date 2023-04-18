By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Undisputed female middleweight world champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields and current WBC women’s heavyweight champion Hanna Gabriels faced off at the kickoff press conference for their June 3 rematch at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. This will be the first boxing event in the history of the 20,000-seat venue.

-On Shields being the first boxing event at Little Caesars Arena

Mark Taffet: “The very first fight at Little Caesars Arena. You can only be the first once. And it lasts forever.”

-On where Shields ranks in his mind

Mark Taffet: “Floyd Mayweather, Roy Jones Jr., and Claressa Shields are the three best I have seen. And not particularly in that order.”

-On his fighter, Gabriels

Hector Cardova: “Second fight, going all in. This is going to be fireworks. Took us five years to make the rematch happen. But we are here. Took five years to give us a rematch, so that tells you everything. We dropped her, and will drop (Shields), again.”

-On her rematch with Gabriels

Claressa Shields: “I am a problem. I am from Flint, Michigan. I want all the smoke. Whoever got the smoke, let’s go. Let’s fight. I’ve always wanted smoke with her after we fought.”

-On what he thinks of Shields

Hector Cardova: “It’s not that I don’t like you. It’s just that I don’t care for you.”

-On the knockdown Gabriels scored in the first fight

Mark Taffet: “She did what no woman has done before, when she put her on her butt. You can call it a flash knockdown, but it was a knockdown.”

-On why she took the rematch

Hannah Gabriels: “Two years ago, you fought for the undisputed in 154 and I was still the champion there, and you avoided me, for whatever reason. I am here to take what is yours in 160.”

-On how this event came to Little Caesars Arena

Howard Handler, President of 313 Presents: “I have been very committed to bringing boxing, big time boxing, back to Detroit since I came home. I am from Detroit, originally. I came back 3 1/2 years ago to run 313 Presents. This is one of the most magnificent arenas in the world. But growing up in Detroit, I am intimately familiar with the history of boxing back to Olympia Stadium, where I got to go as a kid…all the way through Cobo, the Joe, Pontiac Silverdome, and the Palace. I have some family history. My Great Uncle was a professional boxer, Golden Gloves champ, and more noteworthy, as a referee. He refereed Joe Louis’ first professional fight. He refereed the 1950 Middleweight Championship with Jake LaMotta and Laurent Dauthille. So, I’m always motivated.”