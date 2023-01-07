Showtime Boxing host Brian Custer sat down with world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on his The Last Stand podcast two days before Davis faces unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García for Davis’ WBA lightweight title tonight headlining a Showtime PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
On what he wants people to know about him:
“I’m human. I’m much more of a person than just a boxer. I’m not someone who’s mean or stuck-up 24/7. That’s just me in the ring or making weight. I’m a humble guy. I don’t boast about myself.”
On Ryan Garcia predicting he’ll stop Davis in two rounds:
“Two rounds? That’s crazy. Rolly said the same thing. [Ryan] made a bet with Errol Spence, and he lost that bet. Tell him that again, for sure.”
On Devin Haney’s authenticity as an undisputed champion:
“They gave Devin a belt. He didn’t fight for his belt. When he became undisputed, he waited for Kambosos to win the belts. When Teofimo had the belts (he didn’t fight him). But he has all those belts and people still don’t know him. He knows who the real champ is.”
On facing a difficult opponent in Héctor Luis García before he takes on Ryan Garcia:
“I feel as though it will keep me active so I’m not just sitting around. I feel as though I have a tough fight with Ryan so why not stay active and actually work on mistakes and things like that so I can be sharp for the Ryan fight.”
HL Garcia is a very good fighter. Good power (at 130 at least), believes he can win.. Tank should stop him by 5th or 6th because Garcia is not scared. He will not be reckless but he’s here to fight and that will give Tank counter punching opportunities. Tank will look outstanding going into R Garcia fight and HL Garcia can go back to 130… doesn’t lose anything taking an L against a larger, elite opponent
The last answer makes a lot of sense to me.
Haney’s the lightweight champion, but outside of that, I have no problem with anything Tank says here. He fights a reigning world champion as a tune up, essentially, and Ryan Garcia sits on his couch. Good idea by Tank.
Who has the belts, is the champ. When Kambosos won the belts, he was that cham, despite claims that there were others vastly superior fighters much better than him, and now the same applies to Haney, who has the real belts not a bogus version like the one Gervonta is about to defend. What can’t be denied though is that Gervonta is more entertaining and popular than Haney by a wide margin and that is better than a bunch of belts
This kid is turning into another Ryan Garcia…’for sure’.
Why did he not fight Loma, Teo, Kambosos, or any top or elite fighters to date?
If Haney “knows who the real champ is”, why don’t Haney tweet or email Tank his intention to just ‘hand over the belts, huh?
Why waste the time to fight and dook it out?
And then why he’s at it, tweet or email Shakur and tell him he might as well just retire, because “HE’ knows who the best is.
Because Al Hayman, PBC and Floyd Mayweather is going to allow that sheet, just like they will allow Spence to get it on with Crawford, regardless of the money.
Tank has morphed into just another PBC tweeter and fake fighter who talks, deletes and then repeats.
Yes, Hank needs to fight the best.. starting with Ryan Garcia. Haney is the champ but he’s hittable and 135 I think Tank knocks him out.