Showtime Boxing host Brian Custer sat down with world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on his The Last Stand podcast two days before Davis faces unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García for Davis’ WBA lightweight title tonight headlining a Showtime PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

On what he wants people to know about him:

“I’m human. I’m much more of a person than just a boxer. I’m not someone who’s mean or stuck-up 24/7. That’s just me in the ring or making weight. I’m a humble guy. I don’t boast about myself.”

On Ryan Garcia predicting he’ll stop Davis in two rounds:

“Two rounds? That’s crazy. Rolly said the same thing. [Ryan] made a bet with Errol Spence, and he lost that bet. Tell him that again, for sure.”

On Devin Haney’s authenticity as an undisputed champion:

“They gave Devin a belt. He didn’t fight for his belt. When he became undisputed, he waited for Kambosos to win the belts. When Teofimo had the belts (he didn’t fight him). But he has all those belts and people still don’t know him. He knows who the real champ is.”

On facing a difficult opponent in Héctor Luis García before he takes on Ryan Garcia:

“I feel as though it will keep me active so I’m not just sitting around. I feel as though I have a tough fight with Ryan so why not stay active and actually work on mistakes and things like that so I can be sharp for the Ryan fight.”