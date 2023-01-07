The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame today unveiled the Class of 2023 during a festive Meet & Greet announcement in Fort Myers, Florida.
Fighters: Roy Jones Jr., Ossie Ocasio, David Izonritei, Vivian Harris, Alfredo Escalera, Ada Velez, Joey Negron
Trainers/Managers: Peter Kahn, Jesse Robinson, Alfred Smith
Promoters: Jesus Escalera
Historian: Mario Rivera Martino*
Media: Marc Lichtenfeld, Vonda Carson, John Moceyunas
Participants: Ruben DeJesus, Ali Terah
Officials/Commission: Fred Fluty, John Rupert, Harry De La Vega
Special Achievement Award: Craig Houk, Aaron Snowell
Walter A Flansburg Lifetime Award: John Westerterp
*Deceased
Used to LOVE Vivian Harris! Fell apart for him when we found out he didn’t have the greatest chin, but he was technically very sound, had an excellent right hand and was a very good fighter in his prime.
Low bar for Hall of Fame I hate to say! Whole lot of fighters that had a decent to very good skill set, but unfortunately never did anything of HOF significance.
Well it isn’t like it’s THE HOF, it’s specifically for Florida. I didn’t immediately associate Harris with Florida (he was from Guyana and I thought he fought out of New York), but okay. And when they have their event, you know anyone who shows up will be coming to see Roy Jones.