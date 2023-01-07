FBHOF Announces Class of 2023 The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame today unveiled the Class of 2023 during a festive Meet & Greet announcement in Fort Myers, Florida. Fighters: Roy Jones Jr., Ossie Ocasio, David Izonritei, Vivian Harris, Alfredo Escalera, Ada Velez, Joey Negron Trainers/Managers: Peter Kahn, Jesse Robinson, Alfred Smith Promoters: Jesus Escalera Historian: Mario Rivera Martino* Media: Marc Lichtenfeld, Vonda Carson, John Moceyunas Participants: Ruben DeJesus, Ali Terah Officials/Commission: Fred Fluty, John Rupert, Harry De La Vega Special Achievement Award: Craig Houk, Aaron Snowell Walter A Flansburg Lifetime Award: John Westerterp *Deceased Journeyman Ogundo TKOs Lamont Peterson Tank: Haney knows who the real champ is Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

