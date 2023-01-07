January 7, 2023
FBHOF Announces Class of 2023

The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame today unveiled the Class of 2023 during a festive Meet & Greet announcement in Fort Myers, Florida.

Fighters: Roy Jones Jr., Ossie Ocasio, David Izonritei, Vivian Harris, Alfredo Escalera, Ada Velez, Joey Negron

Trainers/Managers: Peter Kahn, Jesse Robinson, Alfred Smith

Promoters: Jesus Escalera

Historian: Mario Rivera Martino*

Media: Marc Lichtenfeld, Vonda Carson, John Moceyunas

Participants: Ruben DeJesus, Ali Terah

Officials/Commission: Fred Fluty, John Rupert, Harry De La Vega

Special Achievement Award: Craig Houk, Aaron Snowell

Walter A Flansburg Lifetime Award: John Westerterp

*Deceased

  • Used to LOVE Vivian Harris! Fell apart for him when we found out he didn’t have the greatest chin, but he was technically very sound, had an excellent right hand and was a very good fighter in his prime.

    • Low bar for Hall of Fame I hate to say! Whole lot of fighters that had a decent to very good skill set, but unfortunately never did anything of HOF significance.

      • Well it isn’t like it’s THE HOF, it’s specifically for Florida. I didn’t immediately associate Harris with Florida (he was from Guyana and I thought he fought out of New York), but okay. And when they have their event, you know anyone who shows up will be coming to see Roy Jones.

