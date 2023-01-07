40-year-old journeyman super lightweight Michael Ogundo (17-16, 14 KOs) spoiled the comeback of 38-year-old former world champion Lamont Peterson (35-6-1, 17 KOs) with a fourth round TKO. In his first fight since 2019, Peterson was dropped in round four and his corner threw in the towel moments later. The bout took place on the Davis-Garcia off-TV undercard in Washington DC.

Super welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (14-1, 9 KOs) battered Omar Rosales (9-2-1, 5 KOs) four one-sided rounds. Mielnicki dropped Rosales at the end of round three and Rosales’ corner threw in the towel early in round four.

Undefeated super lightweight knockout artist Brandun Lee (27-0, 23 KOs) punished Diego Luque (21-11-2, 10 KOs) until referee Brent Bovell waved it off in round four.

Unbeaten super welterweight Travon Marshall (7-0, 6 KOs) bumrushed Shawn West (7-3-1, 4 KOs) and got a rather quick referee’s stoppage in less than a minute.

Super middleweight Kyrone Davis (17-3-1, 6 KOs) outpointed Cristián Fabián Ríos (23-16-3, 7 KOs) over eight rounds 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.

Other Results:

Keeshawn Williams W6 Gustavo David Vittori (welterweight)

Jalil Hackett TKO1 Joel Guevara (super welterweight)

Mia Ellis TKO1 Karen Dulin (female super featherweight)