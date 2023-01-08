In an IBF welterweight eliminator, IBF #9 KO artist Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) scored a come-from-behind twelve round majority decision over previously undefeated IBF #8 contender Rashidi Ellis (24-1, 15 KOs) Saturday night on the Tank-HLG PPV undercard at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Ellis easily outboxed Villa over the first half of the fight. However, Villa brutalized Ellis down the stretch, dropping him twice in round twelve to pull it out. Scores were 113-113, 114-112, 114-112.

Two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Demond Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 KOs) in his first bout at super middleweight. The 34-year-old Boo Boo dropped Nicholson in rounds two and ten en route to a 100-88 3x verdict.