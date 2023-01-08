Unbeaten longtime top 147lb contender Jaron “Boots” Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) finally got his first world title of sorts when he defeated little known IBF #4 Karen Chukhadzhian (21-2, 11 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision to claim the vacant IBF interim welterweight title on Saturday night in the Tank-HLG co-feature at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Frustrating fight with Ennis pretty much stalking the survival-minded Chukhadzhian the whole way. Scores were 120-108 3x. Total shutout.

