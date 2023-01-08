Unbeaten longtime top 147lb contender Jaron “Boots” Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) finally got his first world title of sorts when he defeated little known IBF #4 Karen Chukhadzhian (21-2, 11 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision to claim the vacant IBF interim welterweight title on Saturday night in the Tank-HLG co-feature at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Frustrating fight with Ennis pretty much stalking the survival-minded Chukhadzhian the whole way. Scores were 120-108 3x. Total shutout.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Bud would have smoked that dude. Boots showed a lot of flaws.
I dont think any of the top fighters are scared of Ennis after watching this performance. Misseda lot of wide swinging punches a didnt have an answer to the ukraines movement
Somenthing got exposed in this fight, and Enis even though is a great fighter, showed he can’t resolve a smart fighter with good footwork. Is evident Enis has a lot of room for improvement and need to work a lot ASAP in order to be ready for fighters like Crawford and Spence, I believe he is capable to take the welterweight division, he just need to be a bit smarter and not depend on his power only
Boots looked great in this glorified sparring session we just witnessed.
Well done.
It takes two to make a fight and the opponent for Ennis wasn’t willing to do this being more interested in going the distance. Nothing is stopping Ennis now the interim champ from winning a world title in 2023.
Spence in 2! After sleeping though that effort ZzzZZZzzZZZzzZZZzz
And i turned down a chance to watch paint dry. I regret that decision.
There are levels to boxing. Boots showed that he is NOT ready for Crawford or Spence. His “power” may be a bit exaggerated. When he was not able to stop his opponent in round 6, he became visibly frustrated and started to wing his punches. Against someone like Crawford, he would have paid dearly for that. His offense looked a bit limited. He’s good but he’s not ready for the aforementioned.
Karen showed half of the blueprint for defeating “Boots.” Too bad the Ukrainian didn’t have bigger punch.
Ennis wanted a big KO for the DC crowd, but Chukhadzhian was slick, slippery and moving — hard to TKO/KO an opponent like Chukhadzhian. Ennis should use this fight to learn about patience, smart pressure and setting up compact punches against a mobile opponent.
It’s pretty sad when you get criticized for winning every round. If his opponent came to fight he would have got kod in two or three rounds.