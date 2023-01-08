WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) retained his title by stopping previously unbeaten WBA super featherweight champion Héctor Luis García (16-1, 10 KOs) between rounds eight and nine on Saturday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Competitive fight early on. Davis began to connect midway. Garcia had his moments also. Good exchanges in round seven. Tank staggered Garcia in round eight and Garcia didn’t come out for round nine. In Garcia’s corner, he was heard saying “I can’t see!”
What a quitter, copped a few decent punches and said no mas. Hope the other Garcia isnt a bitch too
If you watched the interview at the end Garcia was rapidly blinking the entire time. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a concussion or worse. He stood in the pocket and duked it out. Give him some credit. Better than running the whole night.
Good fight good test for Tank, the Dominican Garcia had some good moments, once Tank hurt and staggered Garcia, Garcia folded and said he can’t see and quit. Let’s all hope the Tank/Kingry fight DOES happen on April 15th!
Real tough cookie, that Garcia. Hopefully the other one has a little heart.
This fight proves my point, Davis is nothing special!!!! To top it off, he is ghetto trash along with his fans who started a brawl in the stands that caused the fight to be paused. My dad has a shirt that explains it perfectly, it simply reads They Ruin Everything. Absolute truth!!! Scum of the earth. Culture of trash!
Lol “They Ruin Everything” I assume you mean black people. Typical racist clown logic.
Racist?? More like realist. It’s a fact. Take a look at the crowd that was involved in the brawl. Hoods up, hats to the side, super gaudy and adolescent way of dressing. It’s always the same story. Over and over and over. Don’t blame me for what I see with my own eyes.
For someone who calls themself Meek, this guy seems to get himself in all kinds of shit.
This forum is about boxing. Please keep it that way. Keep your hand me down racism where it belongs. Oh, and tell that scumbag who taught you this to look in the mirror first before calling a group of people who have endured your cruelty for well over 400 years and still keep rising.
Garcia was gamed for this fight but in Tank Davis fashion he picked his spot and closed the show. I hope the Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia match is made in April. Boxing took a huge loss at the end of 2022. Hopefully, 2023 will start out with a bang.
Okay, that’s over. Now what? Tank vs Ryan Garcia isn’t happening, mark my words. That’s just talk so gullible fans will accept crap because they think it’s leading up to that matchup. So now Tank and Kingry will continue on parallel paths fighting guys no one cares to see them fight. That’s modern boxing for you, unfortunately.
Tank did what he had to do and put this cat to bed.
Bring on Kingry!!!
PPV? hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Announce team did an admirable job sanitizing Davis with their man love. Blow by blow for sure.