WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) retained his title by stopping previously unbeaten WBA super featherweight champion Héctor Luis García (16-1, 10 KOs) between rounds eight and nine on Saturday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Competitive fight early on. Davis began to connect midway. Garcia had his moments also. Good exchanges in round seven. Tank staggered Garcia in round eight and Garcia didn’t come out for round nine. In Garcia’s corner, he was heard saying “I can’t see!”

