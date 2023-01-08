“I was a little surprised he didn’t come out,” said WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis after his ninth round stoppage of WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night in Washington, D.C. “I knew he was hurt bad but he’s a fighter and he didn’t want to show it. I knew he was hurt though.

“I wasn’t throwing a lot of shots in the beginning because I was trying to beat him mentally. I was trying to trick him with my hands and my eyes and things like that because he’s a tough fighter. I had to bait him.

“God willing I’m ready for the fight with Ryan Garcia. It’s scheduled for April. I’m here. He’s been training. He’s been talking. And let’s see who’s really about that.”

* * *

Garcia stated, “When I got the shot to my head in the final round, that’s when I couldn’t see from my eye. I didn’t know where I was when he hit me with that shot. My vision is back but my head still hurts. I couldn’t see from my right eye. It was going well up until that point. I was picking my shots.”