“The only way I can say I’m the best is by fighting the best,” said former two-division champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade after winning his super middleweight debut against Demond Nicholson. “I felt good, I can definitely tell the difference at the new weight. But the speed and combinations and using my IQ was the plan today and that’s what we did. The weight was different.

“We’re going to look to see who’s available at 168 pounds. I’m just going to get stronger, sharper and faster.

“Everyone knows that Demond Nicholson is a dog. That’s why we took this fight. He took this fight because he knew I was coming up and he definitely has the animal in him. He showed it today.”