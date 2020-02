By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

Unbeaten WBO flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka (15-0, 9 KOs), still 24, has announced on Tuesday that he outgrew the 112-pound category and renounced his third WBO belt—in his native Nagoya, Japan.

Tanaka’s near-future target will be four-division champ and defense master Kazuto Ioka, the current WBO junior bantamweight titleholder, most probably at the end of this year.