By Joe Koizumi

The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) on Monday appealed to the High Court against the verdict of the Tokyo District Court last Friday that the JBC should pay a penalty of 4,550,000 Yen (some 414,000 USD) for the Kamedas’ expectable profits. The JBC now made a complaint about the severe decision against the JBC, and their disputes may be inevitably prolonged until the retrial is concluded.