By Héctor Villarreal

The medical examination of the contestants for the WBA KO to Drugs Festival took place on Monday at the Arena Roberto Duran which will celebrate its 50 year anniversary on Friday hosting the best card of recent years in Panama.

At the pre weigh in, former two-time world champion Luis “El Nica” Concepcion (38-8, 27 KOs) hit the scale at 115.5, two pounds closer to the limit of the flyweight division than his Colombian opponent Rober Barrera (23-2, 13 KOs). “I feel very comfortable three and a half pounds over the limit still three days away from the official weigh in. Everything goes according to the plan and I’m ready to become interim champion in front of my fans,” Concepcion said.

Undefeated light flyweight Daniel Matellon (10-0-2, 6 KOs) a Cuban based in Panama also met Mexican Erik “El Habanerito” Lopez (14-4-1, 10 KOs) his rival for the WBA interim belt dispute.

The final press conference for the show organized by Sparta Promotions and TSP Boxing will be on Tuesday afternoon at Hotel RIU Plaza Panama.