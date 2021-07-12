Upon landing in London, heavyweight Carlos Takam has issued a warning to Joe Joyce ahead of their collision for the WBC Silver and WBO International titles at the SSE Arena on July 24.

Joyce, who is on the cusp of being put forward as mandatory challenger by the WBO for the world title held by Anthony Joshua, has promised to ‘run over’ the two-time world title challenger in the sequel to his memorable derailing of Daniel Dubois at the end of November. Takam responded by questioning if Joyce possesses the experience to be making such bold predictions.

Takam was greeted at Heathrow Airport by interviewer Dev Sahni, who got the experienced Takam’s thoughts about his upcoming bout.

“He said he is going to run me over?” said the 40-year-old with a hearty chuckle. “I say good luck and I will see you on 24th July! I don’t think he is experienced enough to take out someone like me and this is going to be a big fight for him.

“I don’t want to say it is a small fight or an easy fight because every fight I treat the same. I am here because I am prepared and ready for this fight and I am coming to win. Everybody says he is a tough guy so I am here and ready for that.”

Takam was also bemused, rather than concerned, over claims from Joyce’s manager Sam Jones that he has been keeping tabs on his sparring sessions in Las Vegas.

“Really! He said that? So he’s been seeing my sparring – what the hell! That is good but, for me, I am not going to speak about what they say. I don’t care what a manager says about me because I am just focused for the fight.

“The only thing I want to say is ‘let’s do the job on 24th July. I am ready for then. Joe Joyce, I am coming’.

“I don’t want to say they have made a mistake picking me. This is a good opportunity for Joe Joyce and a good opportunity for me to fight in the UK, where they have made a good thing out of boxing.

“Joe Joyce, I am ready for you and I am a problem.”