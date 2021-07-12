The big fight of the week will see unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion Jermell Charlo against WBO champion Brian Castaño battle for undisputed status at super welterweight as all four 154-pound belts hang in the balance for the first time in history. The fight takes place on Saturday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Major kudos to SHOWTIME for televising this important fight on its flagship network rather than pay-per-view.