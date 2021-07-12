The big fight of the week will see unified WBC, WBA and IBF champion Jermell Charlo against WBO champion Brian Castaño battle for undisputed status at super welterweight as all four 154-pound belts hang in the balance for the first time in history. The fight takes place on Saturday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Major kudos to SHOWTIME for televising this important fight on its flagship network rather than pay-per-view.
Castaño in 12! Its a real shame that the judges and ref will be on Charlo’s side and Castaño will need the KO to win. The fix is already in such a shame.
Charlo is too strong for Castano, especially with that right counter. Castano has a terrible habit of coming straight in and throwing punches while leaving his head straight up vulnerable for a counter punch. Charlo TKO. Castano is athletic and very aggressive as a fighter, but not in the same league as Charlo.
– Stop it now. You are actually giving a SHOWTIME (a fee service) kudos for not airing this fight on Pay-Per-Screw (PPS) when people pay a monthly fee for Showtime in the first place???????
– Chuckleheads……………………..
True and this is also not a fight that is anywhere near ppv worthy