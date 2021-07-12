July 12, 2021
Boxing News

Lovejoy fight postponed

Heavyweight Christopher Lovejoy (19-1, 19 KOs) was slated to appear on Sunday’s card at Tijuana’s Big Punch Arena, unfortunately, the bout fell through. Lovejoy announced on social media that his fight is postponed until September 3. It will Lovejoy’s first fight since suffering his first loss against WBA champion in recess Mahmoud Charr in Germany back in May.

In the main name on Sunday’s card, lightweight Hanzel Martinez (27-3, 21 KOs) stopped Carlos Jacobo (21-24-2, 17 KOs) in two rounds. Martínez is the brother-in-law of famed two-time world champion Antonio Margarito.

Charlo-Castaño Fight Week Arrives
Shannon Briggs vs. "Rampage" Jackson?

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: