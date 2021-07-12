Heavyweight Christopher Lovejoy (19-1, 19 KOs) was slated to appear on Sunday’s card at Tijuana’s Big Punch Arena, unfortunately, the bout fell through. Lovejoy announced on social media that his fight is postponed until September 3. It will Lovejoy’s first fight since suffering his first loss against WBA champion in recess Mahmoud Charr in Germany back in May.

In the main name on Sunday’s card, lightweight Hanzel Martinez (27-3, 21 KOs) stopped Carlos Jacobo (21-24-2, 17 KOs) in two rounds. Martínez is the brother-in-law of famed two-time world champion Antonio Margarito.