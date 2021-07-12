July 12, 2021
Boxing News

Paul-Woodley lands in Cleveland, Serrano added

YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) squares off against former UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley in the main event of a professional boxing event on Sunday, August 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, live on SHOWTIME PPV. The bout will be an eight-rounder contested at a 190-pound catchweight.

Women’s P4P best and WBC/WBO Featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs) defending her titles against super bantamweight world champion Yamileth Mercado (18-2, 5 KOs).

