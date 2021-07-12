On January 29, 2021, the WBA announced that it had designated Manny Pacquiao “champion in recess” while promoting regular champion Yordenis Ugas to welterweight super champion. Sean Gibbons, president of Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, commented on what Pacman received for the hundreds of thousands of dollars he paid in sanctioning fees to the organization.

“I can tell you what Manny didn’t receive – due process and respect,” said Gibbons. “It took two years to get the world title belt he earned inside the ring by beating the undefeated super champion Keith Thurman. Hell, Manny only received that belt on Saturday. The WBA never inquired about Manny’s title defense plans. The WBA never warned us Manny’s super champion status could be in jeopardy. The WBA never informed us that Manny had been designated its champion in recess. We had to read the WBA’s press release on that on the internet. And speaking of Keith Thurman, the WBA had no concern about his lack of activity when he went over 22 months between title defenses.”

Pacquiao returns on August 21 at T-Mobile Arena against unified WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr. It was pointed out by Team Pacquiao that Ugas has not fought since taking Pacquiao’s super belt.