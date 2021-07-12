By Robert Coster

Top lightweight contender and former world champion Javier Fortuna is clamoring for a rematch with Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz.

Fortuna’s manager Cesar Mercedes had this to say to Fightnews.com®: “Two elements affected the fight. First, Javier hurt his right hand in the fourth round. Then, the scoring was really off base. One judge gave Javier only two rounds. What fight was he looking at for heaven’s sake?”

Fortuna, on his part, commented “I have nothing but respect for Jo Jo, an excellent boxer and an excellent person. However, the boxstat shows that I connected more punches. We boxers work hard to step into that ring – it’s a lot of sacrifice. Give us our due. To give me two rounds in a fight like this hurts me more than any of Jo-Jo’s punches.”