WBA cruiserweight champion and local favorite Ryad Merhy (29-1, 24 KOs) will make the first defense of his title this Saturday at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels, Belgium, against WBA #14 rated Zhaoxin Zhang (10-1-1, 6 KOs) of China. The event will be promoted by Alain Vanackere of 12 Rounds Promotions with Nicolas Vanackere as the matchmaker. Zhang is taking this fight on short notice, but is looking to pull off an upset to become the first cruiserweight world champion from China.

When and why did you first begin boxing?

I begin boxing right after my military life around Christmas of 2016 in Chengdu. The reason why is because everybody has a hero’s dream. Mine was to become a kung fu master.

How were you able to prepare for such a major fight on short notice?

I have been always prepared for a major fight. It’s short notice but also it’s a happy surprise. I am extremely excited.

How has the adjustment been for you to the time zone in Belgium?

It’s been pretty hard. I have randomly slept during the day since I got here, but it’s getting better and better.

How would you describe your style of fighting?

I don’t have a specific style but I adapt to all kinds of styles within me. I don’t want to define my boxing into one style.

Is there any pressure to pursue the knockout with you being the visiting fighter?

No, I will be myself. Making it a good fight is the most important thing.

What do you know about Merhy having watched him on video?

He is calm and very experienced. His mind is always clear. He can be very aggressive during the fight. He has very good technique and a very strong power in his punch. But, I won’t be afraid of him.

What would it mean to your career to become China’s first cruiserweight world champion in their boxing history?

That definitely should be a good feeling but I am more focused on making myself a better fighter. World championship means honor but also means more challenges. I will keep my mind clear and not get lost in a title