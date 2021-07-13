Welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. (17-0, 17 KOs) will return against Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KOs) in a 12-round defense of his WBO International Welterweight Title. The bout will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN.
Undercard information will be announced shortly.
He’s defending his WBO international belt. Just like in the early 2000’s, he’s earning his way up the right way. None of this diamond, franchise, maya, Inca, Aztec, silver in recess crap, etc crap.