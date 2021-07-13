Ortiz-Kavaliauskas clash Aug 14 Welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. (17-0, 17 KOs) will return against Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KOs) in a 12-round defense of his WBO International Welterweight Title. The bout will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN. Undercard information will be announced shortly. Zhang poised and ready for Merhy Saturday

