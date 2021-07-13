July 13, 2021
Boxing News

Ortiz-Kavaliauskas clash Aug 14

Welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. (17-0, 17 KOs) will return against Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KOs) in a 12-round defense of his WBO International Welterweight Title. The bout will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Undercard information will be announced shortly.

Zhang poised and ready for Merhy Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • He’s defending his WBO international belt. Just like in the early 2000’s, he’s earning his way up the right way. None of this diamond, franchise, maya, Inca, Aztec, silver in recess crap, etc crap.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: