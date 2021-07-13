July 13, 2021
Boxing News

Joyce-Takam Quick Quotes

Heavyweight Carlos Takam (39-5-1, 28 KOs) is gunning for Anthony Joshua once he has sorted out Joe Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs) at SSE Arena, London on July 24, live on BT Sport.

Carlos Takam: “The story between Joshua and me is not finished. There is unfinished business with Joshua. That fight still hurts me. I took that fight at ten days’ notice. The referee stopped the fight and I don’t know why. Nobody ever told me. I was also meant to fight Usyk twice, but it never happened and he didn’t want me.”

Joe Joyce: “I have had tough tests throughout my career so why stop? This is a great fight. Takam brings an all-action fight and it is going to be a good one. I want to give the fans what they want to see. This will lead on to some better fights, but I am not overlooking him.”

Joyce is about a 12:1 favorite.

  • Takam is a warrior who comes to fight. Loses or gets knocked out he rebounds and continues to fight because he truly loves the sport. A heart of a warrior indeed. But I think Joyce is just a little bit more patient and talented than Takam and will score a late round stoppage.

    • Agreed. Takam is simply talking smack of his far-stretched endeavors not really knowing Joyce will put a stop to the boxing journey he only dreams about. Easy fight to predict and analyze knowing Joyce comes out ahead.

  • Takam reminds me of a slightly bigger version of Jean-Marc Mormeck from a few years back.

    As far as this fight goes, I agree on a late rounds stoppage for Joyce. Could resemble Joyce-Dubois

