Undefeated IBF #7, WBC #10, WBO #15 heavyweight contender Tony Yoka (10-0, 8 KOs) will face fellow unbeaten Petar Milas (15-0, 11 KOs) on September 10 in Paris in a bout streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

On the same card, new Top Rank signee Hugo Micallef, a junior welterweight who notched more than 100 amateur victories while representing his homeland of the Principality of Monaco in tournaments worldwide, will make his pro debut.