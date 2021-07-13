In the Charlo-Castaño co-main event, WBA interim lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero (13-0, 11 KOs) will now take on 135-pound contender Anthony Yigit (24-1-1, 8 KOs). Yigit replaces Austin Dulay, who was originally scheduled to face Romero, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.
The Showtime telecast opens with unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal (12-0, 11 KOs) against Immanuwel Aleem (18-2-2, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder.
Topping the off-TV undercard at the AT&T Center in San Antonio is unbeaten super welterweight contender Bakhram Murtazaliev (18-0, 14 KOs) against Khiary Gray (16-5, 12 KOs).
Other Bouts:
Pablo Rubio Jr. vs. Eric Manríquez (super welterweight)
Amed Medina vs. Reginald Hinson (featherweight)
Robert Zavala Jr. vs. Levi West (heavyweight)
Xavier Núñez vs. TBA
This Romero kid is not a bad little fighter but he is so full of himself it’s ridiculous. Straight up DOOFUS! Dude sounds like he has about a 3rd grade education at best.
He runs around calling himself the hardest puncher below welterweight all he does is wing his punches like a fool, the day he tries that against Ryan Garcia or Tank Davis it’s boom splat Romero will end up unconscious. Pound for pound the hardest puncher is Naoya Inoue, who not only hits harder than Romero but in another stratosphere compared to the very limited one dimensional Romero as far as overall skill level.
Yeah, the Romero kid is a little strange, but many fighters are to do that sport. I would rate Tank Davis over Inoue, but the Japanese fighter definitely cracks. David Lemieux also cracks; what he did to Curtis Stevens was criminal, I’d rate him up there.