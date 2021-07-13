In the Charlo-Castaño co-main event, WBA interim lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero (13-0, 11 KOs) will now take on 135-pound contender Anthony Yigit (24-1-1, 8 KOs). Yigit replaces Austin Dulay, who was originally scheduled to face Romero, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The Showtime telecast opens with unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal (12-0, 11 KOs) against Immanuwel Aleem (18-2-2, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder.

Topping the off-TV undercard at the AT&T Center in San Antonio is unbeaten super welterweight contender Bakhram Murtazaliev (18-0, 14 KOs) against Khiary Gray (16-5, 12 KOs).

Other Bouts:

Pablo Rubio Jr. vs. Eric Manríquez (super welterweight)

Amed Medina vs. Reginald Hinson (featherweight)

Robert Zavala Jr. vs. Levi West (heavyweight)

Xavier Núñez vs. TBA