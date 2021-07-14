July 14, 2021
Boxing News

Pacquiao: Spence better than Mayweather

Pacquiao Vs Spence Kickoff Press Conference 07.11.21 08 21 2021 Presser Ryan Hafey Premier Boxing Champions (1)
Photo: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. faced off at the kickoff press conference in Los Angeles Sunday for their August 21 PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Spence looked quite a bit larger.

Manny Pacquiao: “I don’t think Errol needs advice from Floyd Mayweather. I believe that Errol is a better fighter than Mayweather. Errol can teach Floyd how to fight toe-to-toe…I won’t predict another first round knockdown like I had against Thurman. I’m focusing my mind, body and spirit on winning the fight. That’s the only goal.”

Errol Spence: “I have the ability to finish Pacquiao. For me though, I’m focused on winning the fight. If you rush and go for the knockout, you either look sloppy or something goes wrong. I have to fight my fight and at my pace. If the knockout comes, I’ll go for it.”

New opponent for Rolly Romero

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>