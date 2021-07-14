Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. faced off at the kickoff press conference in Los Angeles Sunday for their August 21 PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Spence looked quite a bit larger.

Manny Pacquiao: “I don’t think Errol needs advice from Floyd Mayweather. I believe that Errol is a better fighter than Mayweather. Errol can teach Floyd how to fight toe-to-toe…I won’t predict another first round knockdown like I had against Thurman. I’m focusing my mind, body and spirit on winning the fight. That’s the only goal.”

Errol Spence: “I have the ability to finish Pacquiao. For me though, I’m focused on winning the fight. If you rush and go for the knockout, you either look sloppy or something goes wrong. I have to fight my fight and at my pace. If the knockout comes, I’ll go for it.”