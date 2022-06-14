Retired boxer Tyson Fury, who still holds the WBC heavyweight championship, offered up the strongest hint yet that his fighting days are not behind him when he took the hotseat for a digital get-together with his promoter Frank Warren and host Dev Sahni for the latest UniBet Lowdown episode. The Gypsy King revealed that he and Frank Warren are formulating plans for another memorable night or two in the months to come. Warren added, “We’re talking about various scenarios. Something will come out of it. We could announce fairly soon.”
“Oy vey!!”.. “I told you so!”- Bob Arum , as he feverishly rubs the palms of his hands together in angst and anticipation of the mountain of shekels he’ll receive!!
I figured that he wouldn’t stay retired and leave millions on the table. Him vs. just about anybody will generate plenty of interest.
And anybody who is non-threatening is exactly who he has in mind.
Fury will need to stand in line till we get Usyk and Joshua out of the way. However, money talks and Fury could jump in line faster to make sure he keeps his mind in check and focused on training. We need to also understand boxing is full of “what-ifs, maybes, and trash talk”. Fury can talk smack and tease, but will he really do it. Who really knows?
Fury is at the front of the line, Scoob. But flooring some tomato can while Usyk and Joshua rid themselves of their obligation against one another is fine.
Doesn’t need to fight but if he does, this is what will happen. Fights the winner of Usyk/Joshua in a 2 fight deal.
This is so scripted that it is comical!! No longer have a take on things or an opinion until he fights. Adiós Amigos!!
It was a good way to mislead the fans to have them spend extra money thinking it was the last opportunity to see him fight. Whats interesting is how sincere and truthful he he came off, even using his family for the reason.
Just another example of Fury lying to the media as always. Cant believe anything he says.
Maybe I’m in the minority (maybe not), but I’m not REALLY excited to see Tyson Fury fight anyone. If he fights, I’ll most likely watch, but there isn’t one fight out there that I’m thinking would be some amazing fight. Him vs Usyk (who I’m assuming will beat Joshua again), doesn’t even strike me as a good fight to watch. It’s just a means to an end to get an undisputed heavyweight champion for…. a few months until that thing inevitably breaks up one way or another.