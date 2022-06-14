Retired boxer Tyson Fury, who still holds the WBC heavyweight championship, offered up the strongest hint yet that his fighting days are not behind him when he took the hotseat for a digital get-together with his promoter Frank Warren and host Dev Sahni for the latest UniBet Lowdown episode. The Gypsy King revealed that he and Frank Warren are formulating plans for another memorable night or two in the months to come. Warren added, “We’re talking about various scenarios. Something will come out of it. We could announce fairly soon.”

