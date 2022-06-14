June 14, 2022
Boxing News

ESPN+ to air Friday’s Cuellar-Cardoza clash

Undefeated super flyweight terror David “General” Cuellar (21-0, 14 KOs) hopes to notch his seventh consecutive knockout in a 10-round main event Friday evening against former world title challenger Yader Cardoza (26-17-1, 8 KOs) at Auditorio Municipal in Torreón, Mexico. The 20-year-old Cuellar has not been taken the distance since September 2019, a run that has included stoppage victories over former world champion Moises Fuentes and longtime contender Ricardo Blandon. He knocked out Blandon in six rounds in February despite Blandon missing weight by more than five pounds.

In the world title co-feature, WBC female bantamweight champion Yuliahn Luna (23-3-1, 4 KOs) will make the second defense of her title in a rematch versus Jessica Gonzalez (8-5-2, 1 KO).

Cuellar-Cardoza and Luna-Gonzalez stream live in the U.S. on ESPN+.

