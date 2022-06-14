June 14, 2022
Boxing News

Gonzalez-Dogboe set for WBC eliminator

Two-time featherweight title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) will take on former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder on July 23, at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota. Gonzalez will put his WBO International belt on the line, with the fight also serving as a WBC world title eliminator.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, undefeated contender Giovanni “El Cabron” Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs) hopes for a signature win against the flashy Gabriel Flores Jr. (21-1, 7 KOs).

The entire event will stream on ESPN+.

The undercard is scheduled to include many of Top Rank’s rising stars, including heavyweight knockout artist Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (8-0-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder, featherweight Haven Brady Jr. (6-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder, middleweight Javier Martinez (6-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout, and 6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (3-0, 3 KOs) in a four-rounder against Dennys Reyes (3-2, 1 KO). Lightweight Abdullah Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) faces TBA and light heavyweight Dante Benjamin Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) will fight Corey Thompson (4-0, 3 KOs).

Four additional Minnesota natives will add some local flavor to the card. Middleweight Antonio Woods (10-0, 8 KOs) is scheduled to appear in a six-rounder, while heavyweight Colton Warner (4-1, 3 KOs) returns in a four-rounder. And, in an all-Minnesota heavyweight showdown scheduled for four rounds, Cayman Audie (1-1, 1 KO) will do battle with Tommy Matlon (2-1, 1 KO).

Surprise! Tyson Fury teases comeback 
Dubois back in the UK

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • This was an obvious fight and I’m glad they’re doing it, should be REALLY good. I’m taking Gonzalez. I don’t know if he can make the lower weight classes anymore, but I think Dogboe is too small to fight world class at featherweight.

    Reply
    • >