Two-time featherweight title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) will take on former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder on July 23, at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota. Gonzalez will put his WBO International belt on the line, with the fight also serving as a WBC world title eliminator.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, undefeated contender Giovanni “El Cabron” Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs) hopes for a signature win against the flashy Gabriel Flores Jr. (21-1, 7 KOs).

The entire event will stream on ESPN+.

The undercard is scheduled to include many of Top Rank’s rising stars, including heavyweight knockout artist Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (8-0-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder, featherweight Haven Brady Jr. (6-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder, middleweight Javier Martinez (6-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout, and 6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (3-0, 3 KOs) in a four-rounder against Dennys Reyes (3-2, 1 KO). Lightweight Abdullah Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) faces TBA and light heavyweight Dante Benjamin Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) will fight Corey Thompson (4-0, 3 KOs).

Four additional Minnesota natives will add some local flavor to the card. Middleweight Antonio Woods (10-0, 8 KOs) is scheduled to appear in a six-rounder, while heavyweight Colton Warner (4-1, 3 KOs) returns in a four-rounder. And, in an all-Minnesota heavyweight showdown scheduled for four rounds, Cayman Audie (1-1, 1 KO) will do battle with Tommy Matlon (2-1, 1 KO).