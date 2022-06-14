Daniel Dubois is back in the UK after successfully seizing the WBA world championship belt from the champion Trevor Bryan and he now has a couple of big domestic targets firmly in his sights.
“I heard a lot of people say it and even though I thought it was a foregone conclusion I would win the fight, that fight was very big,” said Dubois. “It has set up a whole load of other matches down the line that are going to happen…I am ready for the winner [of Usyk-Joshua]. Line them up! I am waiting for this moment. I would prefer it to be Joshua, but whoever it is, it is the big league.”
Promoter Frank Warren mentioned the name of Dillian Whyte for a potential defense and Dubois showed interest. “That’s the fight. This is all business, there is no disrespect to anyone but I am coming to clean up and take out whoever is in my way.”
I would love to see him and Whyte fight!
He is a phenomenal puncher and seems like a nice guy, but he just seems so slow and wooden to me. Even though the fundamentals are pretty good, i can see him being outboxed quite easily.
I don’t know about outboxed “easily.” I think the guy is improving, and it’s not like he wasn’t competitive with Joyce. I think Dubois is a player now at heavyweight. He’s probably not a World-beater, but he’s a very credible guy. He’s got a good jab to go along with monster power. I doubt anyone could beat him easily.
Good analysis. I agree.
He has Hughie Fury – Michael Hunter as a mandatory, but Whyte before then would be fun, I don’t know if Whyte would have to get a win first. Bakolie would be another good one domestically.
Just when you think the WBA is getting more honest, they have a Michael Hunter v Hughie Fury fight for a mandatory challenger. It’s like they can’t get out of their own way with this nonsense.
Settle down buddy. You beat Trevor Bryan. How about trying to avenge your loss.
Joyce just beat the crap out of you mr Dubois.
Don´t talk fights against Usyk or AJ before u beat Joyce.
You are not interesting enough to fight the champions at this moment.