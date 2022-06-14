Daniel Dubois is back in the UK after successfully seizing the WBA world championship belt from the champion Trevor Bryan and he now has a couple of big domestic targets firmly in his sights.

“I heard a lot of people say it and even though I thought it was a foregone conclusion I would win the fight, that fight was very big,” said Dubois. “It has set up a whole load of other matches down the line that are going to happen…I am ready for the winner [of Usyk-Joshua]. Line them up! I am waiting for this moment. I would prefer it to be Joshua, but whoever it is, it is the big league.”

Promoter Frank Warren mentioned the name of Dillian Whyte for a potential defense and Dubois showed interest. “That’s the fight. This is all business, there is no disrespect to anyone but I am coming to clean up and take out whoever is in my way.”