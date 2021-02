Super Saturday Lineup This Saturday will bring a full slate of televised boxing, and if Herring-Frampton didn’t get postponed we’d have an additional show to watch! Good times. DAZN (1:30AM ET/10:30PM PT)

Joseph Parker vs. Junior Fa

(heavyweights) ESPN+ (9AM ET/6AM PT)

Steven Ward vs. Kamshybek Kunkabayev

(cruiserweight) DAZN (7PM ET/4PM PT)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim

(WBC/WBA super middleweight titles)

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo

(WBC flyweight title) FOX (8PM ET/5PM PT)

Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis

