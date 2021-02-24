On February 26 at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy, local idol Daniele Scardina (Italy, 18-0 with 14 KOs) will fight Cesar Nunez (Spain, 17-2-1 with 9 KOs) for the vacant European Union super middleweight belt. DAZN will televise.

In other featured bouts, the IBF International title will be on the line twice. Welterweight champion Maxim Prodan (18-0-1 with 14 KOs) will defend against Nicola Cristofori (11-2-2 with 1 KO) and featherweights Francesco Grandelli (14-1-1 with 2 KOs) and Davide Tassi (11-0 with 5 KOs) will fight for the vacant crown. Also, Italian welterweight champion Tobia Loriga (32-8-3 with 6 KOs) will defend against young lion Nicholas Esposito (13-0 with 5 KOs).

Scardina lives in Miami Beach where he trains at legendary 5th Street Gym and has fought in Italy, USA, Haiti and Dominican Republic. He had most of his success in Italy where he won and defended the IBF International super middleweight belt. Former Spanish middleweight champion Nunez said this about Scardina: “He is a very good fighter who uses the jab a lot and knows how to reach the distance to hit his opponent. I already fought boxers with his style and I always won. I have been inactive for too long and I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

Daniele, what you answer to Cesar Nunez?

“Is he sure to beat me? We’ll see next Friday at Allianz Cloud.”

When did you start to train for this fight?

“Last December 22, I went back to Miami Beach and I started training at 5th Street Gym with Dino Spencer who has been my coach since the beginning of my professional career. After a few day, we were informed that I would have fought Cesar Nunez for the European Union super middleweight title. I had a fantastic training camp which included former IBF world super middleweight champion Andre Dirrell. I’m well trained and therefore I’m sure to win.”

Did you see your opponent’s fights?

“Yes and I think that he will be a worthy opponent.”

You fought for the first time in an event promoted by Opi Since 82 on July 21, 2016. Then you fought three times in Italy in 2019 winning and defending the IBF International super middleweight title. Are you satisfied with your choice to fight in Italy?

“I’m very satisfied, but I told to Cherchi’s family that I’m also avalaible to fight abroad. Opi Since 82 has a promotional deal with Matchroom and therefore there could be an opportunity to fight in the U.K. or the USA.”

If you beat Cesar Nunez you will become European Union champion and you will be challenger of the European champion. Right now the title is vacant, the challengers are Giovanni De Carolis and Lerrone Richards (Great Britain). If De Carolis wins, would you fight him?

“I know Giovanni well and I consider him a friend. That said, if the fight was promoted as a big event with big purses for me and him, why not?”