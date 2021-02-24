Seven-division female world champion and future Boxing Hall of Famer Amanda Serrano (39-1-1, 29 KOs) will return to the ring to defend her WBO and WBC featherweight world titles against current two-division titlist Daniela Bermudez (29-3-3, 10 KOs) in the main attraction of a Ring City USA event from Puerto Rico on Thursday, March 25 on the NBC Sports Network in the United States and Puerto Rico. The full card, which will be announced at a later date, will be available on Twitch outside of the United States.

Serrano vs. Bermudez will headline the third event of Ring City’s residency in Puerto Rico and will be presented live from Plaza del Quinto Centenario in Old San Juan, where a ring will be erected in one of the most scenic locations on the island.

Ring City USA, the new sports media startup that debuted its Thursday night boxing series in November 2020, will kick off its three-event residency in Puerto Rico on March 4 with a main event between undefeated blue-chip rising star Serhii Bohachuk (18-0, 18 KOs) and former middleweight title challenger Brandon Adams (22-3, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight affair at the Felix Pagan Pintor Gym in Guaynabo.

Two weeks later on March 18, the action will head to Albergue Olimpico (Olympic Center) in Salinas, as the main event features the next chapter in the Puerto Rico vs. Mexico ring rivalry when former super featherweight world titlist Alberto Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) faces undefeated rising prospect Hector Tanajara (19-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight fight.

All Ring City USA events will be televised in the United States and Puerto Rico on NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports app on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with undercard action streaming live on Twitch. Full cards will be streamed live on Twitch outside of the United States.