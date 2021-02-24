February 24, 2021
Boxing News

FS1 Prelims announced

Highly touted undefeated super lightweight Michel Rivera (19-0, 12 KOs) faces Anthony Raices (13-4, 11 KOs) in an 8/10-rounder headlining FOX PBC Fight Night Prelims on FS1 Saturday without fans in attendance at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The telecast begins at 7PM ET/4PM PT and includes lightweight Anthony Cuba (1-0, 1 KO) versus Diego Elizondo (3-2-2, 0 KOs) in a four-rounder.

These fights precede the night’s FOX broadcast headlined by two-time world champion Anthony Dirrell taking on Kyrone Davis in a WBC super middleweight world title eliminator.

In off-TV undercard action, undefeated prospect José Valenzuela (6-0, 3 KOs) takes on veteran Clay Burns (9-10-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout, unbeaten Leon Lawson (13-0, 6 KOs) faces Ramal Amanov (16-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight match, Arnold Alejandero (11-1, 10 KOs) battles Jeremy Abram (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight bout and unbeaten Romuel Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) meets Luis Valdés (7-6-1, 2 KOs) in a super bantamweight match.

Serrano-Bermudez clash March 25

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>