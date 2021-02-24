Highly touted undefeated super lightweight Michel Rivera (19-0, 12 KOs) faces Anthony Raices (13-4, 11 KOs) in an 8/10-rounder headlining FOX PBC Fight Night Prelims on FS1 Saturday without fans in attendance at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The telecast begins at 7PM ET/4PM PT and includes lightweight Anthony Cuba (1-0, 1 KO) versus Diego Elizondo (3-2-2, 0 KOs) in a four-rounder.

These fights precede the night’s FOX broadcast headlined by two-time world champion Anthony Dirrell taking on Kyrone Davis in a WBC super middleweight world title eliminator.

In off-TV undercard action, undefeated prospect José Valenzuela (6-0, 3 KOs) takes on veteran Clay Burns (9-10-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout, unbeaten Leon Lawson (13-0, 6 KOs) faces Ramal Amanov (16-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight match, Arnold Alejandero (11-1, 10 KOs) battles Jeremy Abram (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight bout and unbeaten Romuel Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) meets Luis Valdés (7-6-1, 2 KOs) in a super bantamweight match.