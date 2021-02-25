The press conference to present the Milano Boxing Night was held today at Hotel Raffaello in Milan, Italy. The event will take place on February 26 at Allianz Cloud in Milan: local idol Daniele Scardina (Italy, 18-0 with 14 KOs) will fight Cesar Nunez (Spain, 17-2-1 with 9 KOs) for the vacant European Union super middleweight belt. IBF International welterweight champion Maxim Prodan (18-0-1 with 14 KOs) will defend against Nicola Cristofori (11-2-2 with 1 KOs) and Italian welterweight champion Tobia Loriga (32-8-3 with 6 KOs ) will defend against young lion Nicholas Esposito (13-0 with 5 KOs). Mirko Natalizi (9-0 with 6 KOs) and Vincenzo La Femina (6-0 with 3 KOs) will open the show. DAZN will stream the event live and later on demand.

The fight between Francesco Grandelli and Davide Tassi for the vacant IBF International featherweight title has been canceled because Grandelli resulted positive to Covid-19.

That’s what the fighters said.

Tobia Loriga: “I am very well trained as usual because I respect all my opponents. I spent my whole life in the gym as my father Salvatore trained many fighters, the most famous was Giorgio Campanella. I know that Nicholas will be motivated like any Italian fighting for the Italian championship. The best man will win.”

Nicholas Esposito: “This is a very important fight for me because I fight on the 10 rounds distance for the first time and I fight for the Italian belt for the first time. Tobia Loriga is the champion and I respect him a lot. To fight a veteran like him I had to work double than usual. I went to New York where I trained with American professional fighters for one month. I feel strong physically and mentally and I am sure that we will put up a great show.”

Maxim Prodan: “I have waited too long for this fight. One year without fighting is too much, but I always trained and I’m in top shape. I want to thank the Cherchi family, Matchroom and DAZN for their work on this event and other events that allow us to fight and give the fans the chance to see boxing in this difficult time. If I win, I want to fight abroad. The next step will be the European title, my ultimate goal is the world title.”

Nicola Cristofori: “I can’t wait to be back in action. I am very well prepared and I will put up a great show and win. We have opposite styles: he will be the aggressor as usual and I will make him miss and counterpunch.”

Daniele Scardina: “I am very happy to be back in the ring, one year and four months of inactivity are too much. I need to feel the emotions that only boxing gives me. I tried to keep in shape but not having a scheduled fight made it difficult. Last December I went back to Miami Beach and I trained at 5th Street Gym and now I am in top shape. I competed at the Italian edition of Dancing with the stars, but I consider myself a fighter first. This fight is super-important for me and I am motivated to give my

Cesar Nunez: “I watched Daniele’s fights: he is skilled but I am ready to stand in front of him and give him a war.”

