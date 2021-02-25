Undefeated Kamshybek Kunkabayev (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on another tough test Saturday against Server Emurlaiev (23-1, 8 KOs) at the Tynyshpayev Academy of Transport and Communications in Almaty, Kazakhstan, live in the US on ESPN+. It is the first title fight of Kunkabayev’s career, with the vacant WBO Asia Pacific cruiserweight title on the line, and the Kazakh phenom is hoping a victory here sets up a massive 2021.

Kunkabayev said: “This is the right opponent for my professional growth. This is my first title fight and this win can be the starting point for fights against boxers from the top ratings of various organizations.”