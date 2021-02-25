By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Promoter Lou DiBella says WBO #5 heavyweight Junior Fa (19-0, 11 KOs) has the skills to defeat former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (27-2, 21 KOs) when they clash at Sparks Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday. “Joe has never fought anybody in the pros that has beat him before. Junior has confidence in knowing that not only he can fight with Joe Parker, he can beat Joe Parker,” Dibella told Stuff.
“Junior just has to go in there and be himself and do his thing. If he has the mentality of wanting to dictate the fight and be aggressive – he is the bigger man physically – he’s got a great chance and it’s all in his hands. As much as I’m a Joe Parker fan I have a strange inkling that the Joe Parker train screeches to a halt this week.”
The odds on this fight are absurd. I’m not saying Fa should be favored, but a near 9-1 underdog in some places?
Fa wont win by score cards so he needs the KO as Parker will have the judges paid off just like the Ruiz Jr fight.
Not likely. Unless Parker has Declined considerably.
or does Lou know something we all dont? not likely, but possible too