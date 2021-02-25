By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Promoter Lou DiBella says WBO #5 heavyweight Junior Fa (19-0, 11 KOs) has the skills to defeat former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (27-2, 21 KOs) when they clash at Sparks Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday. “Joe has never fought anybody in the pros that has beat him before. Junior has confidence in knowing that not only he can fight with Joe Parker, he can beat Joe Parker,” Dibella told Stuff.

“Junior just has to go in there and be himself and do his thing. If he has the mentality of wanting to dictate the fight and be aggressive – he is the bigger man physically – he’s got a great chance and it’s all in his hands. As much as I’m a Joe Parker fan I have a strange inkling that the Joe Parker train screeches to a halt this week.”