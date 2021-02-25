The WBO super-featherweight title fight between Jamel Herring (22-2, 10 KOs) and Carl Frampton (28-2, 16 KOs) will now take place at The Rotunda at Caesars, Bluewaters, Dubai on April 3. Dubbed as “Legacy,” the D4G Promotions event sees Herring make the third defense of his world title. Frampton is attempting to become Ireland’s first and only three-weight world champion.

Reigning champion Jamel Herring said; “All of the postponements have been frustrating, but I’m happy that this fight is still happening. I want to thank Top Rank, my manager Brian McIntyre and MTK for working behind the scenes to keep things on track because it definitely wasn’t easy keeping this event together.

“I still have the same hunger I had when this fight was first presented. After watching the great performance Oscar Valdez showcased over the weekend, I’m definitely looking forward to making a statement in this exciting division.

“I know a victory over Frampton will lead to bigger and better things down the road, but I have to take care of Carl Frampton first and I’m totally focused on defending my title on April 3.”

Challenger Carl Frampton added; “Delighted to get this the new date and venue confirmed, it’s definitely been a rollercoaster to get here and I want to thank my team at MTK Global, Queensberry and Top Rank for getting this over the line.

“This is my chance to make history and fans or no fans, this fight is going to be one fight fans will remember. Jamel is a tough opponent but I’ve put the work in, I have a fire lit inside me and I’m confident that this legacy fight will go in my favour on the night, I’ll be leaving it all in the ring.”