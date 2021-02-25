Canelo, Parker, Martinez all huge favorites Canelo Alvarez, Joseph Parker, Julio Cesar Martinez are all heavy favorites this Saturday in televised boxing. Anthony Dirrell against Kyrone Davis looks to be the toughest fight on paper. DAZN (1:30AM ET/10:30PM PT)

Joseph Parker -1250 vs. Junior Fa +800

(heavyweights) DAZN (7PM ET/4PM PT)

Canelo Alvarez -5000 vs. Avni Yildirim +3000

(WBC/WBA super middleweight titles)

Julio Cesar Martinez -1500 vs. McWilliams Arroyo +1000

(WBC flyweight title) FOX (8PM ET/5PM PT)

Anthony Dirrell -365 vs. Kyrone Davis +275

(WBC super middleweight eliminator) Herring-Frampton moved to April 3 in Dubai

