Weights from Italy Daniele Scardina 166.4 vs. Cesar Nunez 167.3

Maxim Prodan 145.9 vs. Nicola Cristofori 146.6

Tobia Loriga 145.9 vs. Nicholas Esposito 146.8

Mirko Natalizi 158.5 vs. Teffahi 158.1

Vincenzo La Femina 127.2 vs. Pablo Narvaez 127.9 Venue: Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy

Promoter: Opi Since 82

TV: DAZN Motivational components in the boxer Canelo, Parker, Martinez all huge favorites

