By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
“Mike Tyson was the youngest to win a world championship. Maybe he will be the oldest!” WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman told Stats Perform News courtesy of @trcksuits. “He’s a tremendous, legendary figure. He’s an icon for the sport, an icon for the WBC. He could knock out anyone with one punch, at any time! So of course we will support him. I don’t like to speculate. This is a topic we are all entertained by. An exhibition is one thing. If he comes back, he has to be licensed and has to go through a thorough process.
“I’m not going to kill the dream. I’m going to be very supportive of Mike Tyson, he deserves it. If the dream is to say ‘I will be ranked,’ I am saying yes, we will rank him.
“Every world champion has a provision that he can come back, like Sugar Ray [Leonard], who was inactive. But Tyson’s case is different, he’s been away many years. But I am in full support of Mike Tyson. I believe this will bring entertainment and he’s doing it for charity. He wants to serve the world in this difficult moment.”
WBC President Sulaiman says if Tyson comes back in the ring he will “rank” him. I wish he could define the word “rank” for me. There are many current fighters standing in line, who have fought their a$%es off to get ranked, and Mike may get to cut in line? Any tune ups to even get ranked? Mike has been retired for years and is in his 50’s! Good grief… I realize that Tyson is/was a “show grabber” for entertainment, but here we go with the propaganda, conjecture, and politics playing into boosting sales for money to be made. Yep, it’s boxing, simply entertainment for fans and it’s a business. I am concerned as well for Mike’s health fighting at this age. Based on the general rules, he will have to go thru some radiologic exams (possible CT scan of the head) to rule out degenerative health risks. Like I say, they say this fight is an exhibition. Let’s see if it is truly a sparring match for easy money.
this article shows more of how Sulaiman is willing to bend the rules for fighters that generates revenue. Im convinced all these events and ceremonies he do is to coverup all the shady politics. Statements about making Tyson “ranked”, if that is his dream, makes the WBC look bad.