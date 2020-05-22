By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

“Mike Tyson was the youngest to win a world championship. Maybe he will be the oldest!” WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman told Stats Perform News courtesy of @trcksuits. “He’s a tremendous, legendary figure. He’s an icon for the sport, an icon for the WBC. He could knock out anyone with one punch, at any time! So of course we will support him. I don’t like to speculate. This is a topic we are all entertained by. An exhibition is one thing. If he comes back, he has to be licensed and has to go through a thorough process.

“I’m not going to kill the dream. I’m going to be very supportive of Mike Tyson, he deserves it. If the dream is to say ‘I will be ranked,’ I am saying yes, we will rank him.

“Every world champion has a provision that he can come back, like Sugar Ray [Leonard], who was inactive. But Tyson’s case is different, he’s been away many years. But I am in full support of Mike Tyson. I believe this will bring entertainment and he’s doing it for charity. He wants to serve the world in this difficult moment.”