The Nevada State Athletic Commission has announced a hearing to be conducted via phone next Wednesday (May 27) to discuss the return of live boxing in the state. Commissioners are expected to approve COVID-19 protocols for events held without the presence of a live audience.

Top Rank is applying for a permit to promote boxing cards on June 9 and June 11 at MGM Grand to be televised on ESPN/ESPN+. UFC is also hoping to get the OK to stage local shows.