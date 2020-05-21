May 21, 2020
Hearn not promoting Tyson comeback

UK Promoter Eddie Hearn thinks he would receive a lot of criticism if he were to promote a Mike Tyson comeback fight. ”We all know my head can be turned for a few quid,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “You saw my KSI vs Logan Paul fight which I got stick for, but it was a roaring success and I really enjoyed it. It taught me a lot. Imagine if I said, ‘Mike Tyson is returning to the ring and I will promote him!’ The stick I’d get would be unbelievable. It’s NOT something I’m looking to do.”

