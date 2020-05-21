ESPN will open its extensive library of vintage boxing matches this weekend to present four hours of “Iron” Mike Tyson in some of the most iconic fights of his legendary career on Saturday, May 23, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

7:00 p.m. Mike Tyson’s Greatest Hits – Volume I

7:30 p.m. Mike Tyson vs. Mike Jameson

8:00 p.m. Mike Tyson vs. Jess Ferguson

8:30 p.m. Mike Tyson vs. Steve Zouski

9:00 p.m. Mike Tyson vs. James Tillis

10:00 p.m. Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks

10:30 p.m. Mike Tyson vs. Frank Bruno I