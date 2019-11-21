By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán has blasted former light heavyweight world champion Sergey Kovalev over his claims on social media that he was exhausted from previous fights making it impossible for him to win his November 2 fight with Canelo Alvarez and he only took the fight for the money.

“These are terrible, late and almost cowardly statements from a champion like Kovalev,” said Sulaiman. “Publicly expressing an excuse after being defeated by Canelo is not the correct form accepted in the sports world. It is not acceptable for him to give statements soiling our sport.

“His statements should bring him strong consequences. According to his statements, it is a fraud what he committed. He must accept that he was knocked out by a smaller boxer than him and is now looking belatedly to clean his image with unfounded doubts around boxing.

“They both had a good fight and these things don’t deserve to happen. Maybe Kovalev was not at his best (drunk) when he manifested his version of the fight. I view it as a great triumph of Canelo, an extraordinary achievement to overcome the strength, experience, height and weight advantages of Kovalev.

“Canelo is the number one in the world at the moment and that must be accepted. He is the center of attention and some find any situation to belittle or minimize him. The World Boxing Council is very proud of him.”