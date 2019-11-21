By Bob Caico

This Saturday night at the Sheraton on the Falls Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Falls Boys Promotions and Three Lions Promotions will a show headlined by rising super lightweight Lucas “Prince” Bahdi (6-0, 6 KOs) against veteran Victor Cardozo (29-12-2, 21 KOs) of Paraguay.

Bahdi who was a former Canadian amateur champion has won his first six bouts since turning pro in May and has racked up six knockouts, the last five in only one round. “We need him to be tested”, said FBP president Robert Penov of Bahdi. “He’s absolutely crushing guys that other fighters typically get rounds against. Cardozo always brings adversity, one way or another.”

Dan Otter Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions would like to see “Prince” in a rugged contest, “Bahdi has his hands full this time around. How he performs against someone like Cardozo will tell a lot about how he stands internationally.”

Kevin Higson (17-2, 2 KOs) a former Canadian super welterweight champion, will take on Victor Rangel (17-5-3, 1 KO) of Mexico in the eight-round co-main event. Higson is looking for his fourth straight win since losing his title last May.

St. Catherine’s middleweight prospect Antonio Napolitano (4-0, 2 KOs) faces Kenny Chery (2-3) of Montreal in a scheduled six.

Super lightweight Paul Ispas (4-0-2) of Hamilton looks to get back to his winning ways in a four round tilt against Andres Jimenez (5-2) of Mexico.

Rounding out the card will be Carolyn Redmond (1-0) of Guelph against Gisela Luna of Argentina in a four round women’s contest.

Niagara Falls is fast becoming a profession boxing destination, “Boxing is back on both sides of the border. Last month Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in the states was a sellout and here at The Sheraton on the Falls, we are just about sold out, so it is a great feeling for everyone involved,” said Daniel Otter.

Venue: Sheraton on the Falls Hotel, 5875 Falls Avenue, Niagara Falls, Ontario

Promotors: Three Lions Promotions, Falls Boys Promotions

Tickets: niagarafalls.snapd.com, $55, Doors open at 6:00pm