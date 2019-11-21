WBC/WBO junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) will face former WBC world champion Viktor “The Iceman” Postol (31-2, 12 KOs) on February 1 at Mission Hills Haikou in Haikou, Hainan, China. Ramirez-Postol will be the first Top Rank on ESPN event to be contested on Chinese soil. “Boxing is a global sport, and it is with great pleasure that we bring one of the sport’s great champions, Jose Ramirez, to the beautiful Mission Hills Haikou,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.