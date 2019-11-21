“Apparently I’m fighting the quickest hands and the best fighter in the division. So once I beat him I want everybody to bow to me” – Anthony Joshua
Photos: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua opened the doors to his training camp at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield yesterday as he draws nearer to his heavyweight world title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday December 7, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.
Joshua was in a fiery mood as he looks to avenge the first defeat of his professional career and be crowned a two-time heavyweight world champion by winning back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO crowns in the ‘Clash on the Dunes.’
Here are a selection of quotes taken from yesterday’s session:
“I’m fighting the best man in the world now. I’m going to whup him, and show how great I am.
“They think he’s so great, so when I beat him I want everybody to bow to my feet and tell me how great I am.
“I couldn’t beat Ruiz Jr before and get the credit I deserved.
“You saw me in the ring [before the fight] – I wasn’t fighting King Kong, was I? [I didn’t have] that mindset.
“Apparently I’m fighting the quickest hands and the best fighter in the division. So once I beat him I want everybody to bow to me.
“It’s a restart, that’s the best way of explaining it.
“We’ve had plenty of time to prepare for the rematch, I’ve always had the challenger mindset.
“I’m in for a tough fight but I don’t have any fear of Andy. I’m not gun-shy, I’m ready to swing and trade.”
–
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Anthony Joshua Training session at his training base in Sheffield before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr on 7th December in Saudi Arabia. 20th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
We shall see. A lot of better boxing minds than me are picking Andy
When you talk like that you get beat.
if he feared him he would not have taken the rematch the man has made a ton of money so far he isnt asking for a tune up he isnt asking for anything other than to go back into the jaws of the Lion once again.
Let them pick Ruiz, I dont see Ruiz winning the rematch.
You undoubtedly didn’t see him KO Joshua in the 1st match either
Reality will soon bite you in the ass AGAIN!
It all changes when you enter the ring. A lot of boxers sign up for an immediate rematch after a KO and claim they have no fear. He def will be carrying those thoughts of getting KO’d all through training and into the ring. He’d be an idiot not to fear him. Having no fear is one of the reasons he lost the first one.
Whatever dude. The minute he let go of those quick hands you couldn’t handle it. The body language said it all: Couldn’t handle it. If he lets those quick hands again, there will be a meltdown.
Well said AJ and best of luck knocking out 10 bellys
No one is saying he’s the best in the division. Just saying he has faster hands than you and he KO’d your butt. Joshua is starting to turn into a clown with his comments. I thought he’d win the rematch but he needs to have the right mentality. I’m not sure this is.
Recently I was going with Andy to win, but now I’m leaning towards AJ by stoppage in the early to mid rounds.
You never know, Joshua just has to know if he hurts Ruiz, drops him again, that trying to finish him off my not work again. Other than that, he looks like he is trained good for this to prove something. Ruiz doesn’t look like a world class fighter, but he is a fighter that is used to winning too.