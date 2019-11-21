“Apparently I’m fighting the quickest hands and the best fighter in the division. So once I beat him I want everybody to bow to me” – Anthony Joshua

Photos: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua opened the doors to his training camp at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield yesterday as he draws nearer to his heavyweight world title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday December 7, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.



Joshua was in a fiery mood as he looks to avenge the first defeat of his professional career and be crowned a two-time heavyweight world champion by winning back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO crowns in the ‘Clash on the Dunes.’

Here are a selection of quotes taken from yesterday’s session:

“I’m fighting the best man in the world now. I’m going to whup him, and show how great I am.

“They think he’s so great, so when I beat him I want everybody to bow to my feet and tell me how great I am.

“I couldn’t beat Ruiz Jr before and get the credit I deserved.

“You saw me in the ring [before the fight] – I wasn’t fighting King Kong, was I? [I didn’t have] that mindset.

“Apparently I’m fighting the quickest hands and the best fighter in the division. So once I beat him I want everybody to bow to me.

“It’s a restart, that’s the best way of explaining it.

“We’ve had plenty of time to prepare for the rematch, I’ve always had the challenger mindset.

“I’m in for a tough fight but I don’t have any fear of Andy. I’m not gun-shy, I’m ready to swing and trade.”

–

