WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith and interim champ John Ryder faced off at the final press conference before they clash in Liverpool on Saturday. DAZN will carry the bout in the U.S.



Callum Smith: “There’s talk of a massive 2020, but none of that happens if I lose at the weekend. I’ve been in this game long enough to know I can’t take my eye off the ball. I’ve had a very good camp, I’ve trained just as well or hard as I’ve ever done before. If that’s what he’s banking on then he’s in for a big shock…the best version of me beats any version of him.”

John Ryder: “Listen, if you buy a lottery ticket, you consider what you’re going to do with the winnings. You haven’t even won it yet. But I get it, he’s the champion, he’s the #1. There’s these big options out there for him after, but they say they’re not overlooking me. I’ve trained as the underdog and I will go in there and put on a performance on Saturday night.”