WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa and former champion Julio Ceja, who battle for Figueroa’s title, and former bantamweight champion Luis Nery previewed their showdowns Thursday at a press conference before they enter the ring on the Wilder Ortiz undercard at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Nery’s opponent Manny Rodriguez was not present due to a missed flight connection.

Brandon Figueroa

“I’m really excited for Saturday night. It’s going to be an amazing fight and an amazing fight night. We might have the fight of the night with me and Ceja. There are a lot of hungry fighters looking to put on a show and I can’t wait.

“I’m prepared to go the full 12 rounds, but I know my skills and I’m confident in my power in both hands. I’m aiming for a stoppage win.

“It’s a dream come true to be fighting here at MGM Grand. I’m so thankful to my team and my family who have helped me get to this point here. I’m very proud to be entering that ring Saturday night.

“Fighting in my backyard for my last fight was a big moment for me. My fans had been waiting for me to headline there for years. I’m really grateful and I was more than ready to take advantage of the opportunity.

“My opponents think I’m a pretty boy and don’t know how to fight, but once I hit them with my power, they know what I’m made of. We’ll see how Ceja reacts on Saturday.

“My brother (former world champion) Omar has told me to take advantage of my youth and this moment in front of me. He told me to take it all in and experience this beautiful event. I’m here to give the fans a great moment. It’s definitely a milestone in my career that I’ll never forget.

“Julio Ceja is going to come forward to fight and make this a great fight. We both come forward, but I can also box and switch between lefty and righty. I can fight with any style for any fight that I’m in.

“I feel like this is going to be a stoppage. My volume of punches and my power will be there. I throw over 100 punches around. I’m going to be active. I’m confident in my conditioning and ready to take this 12 rounds if I have to.”

Julio Ceja

“I know that I have my team 100 percent behind me and I’m going to win this fight for them and everyone in Mexico.

“I prepared very well for this fight. I did not just come to fight. I came to win. That’s what’s going to happen on Saturday. We’re going to steal the show.

“Experience is the most important factor in this fight. My experience combined with my preparation, all mixed together, will make this a great fight and a victory for me and my team.

“The reason Brandon is a champion is because he’s a very good fighter. But just like he has power, I have power too. I have the power to deal with him and make this very exciting.

“I had a very special and specific training camp for Figueroa’s style. He attacks, so we’re going to attack too. We’re going to be in front of him and fight.

“This training camp has me prepared both mentally and physically to sustain an all-out assault for 12 rounds against a strong young fighter.

“This is the most important fight of my career. I’m desperate for a win. Last time against Guillermo Rigondeaux, I believe they took the win away from me. I’m using this fight as a chance to catapult myself to the level where I belong.”

Luis Nery

“I’m excited to be on this huge card headlined by Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz. I’ve had great preparation for this fight. I know that I am facing a strong opponent, but my intelligence and my ring IQ will help this fight end with me being victorious.

“Me and Freddie Roach have put together a great game plan for Rodriguez. We’re very confident that we’re going to win this fight by knockout.

“I trained very hard with Freddie Roach so that I could win in spectacular fashion. This has been a very good year and I want to end it with a bang and a knockout.

“There are a lot of big names in the division, but first I have to win spectacularly this weekend. Then I will worry about that challenge and I’ll take on any of the big names and champions.

“I have a hard fight in front of me. I don’t feel any pressure to compete against other champions and how they’ve done against Rodriguez. I’m going to win the way I know how to win.

“My training camp has been so strong and I feel 100 percent perfect heading into Saturday night. I hope Rodriguez can say the same so that we can give the fans a great show.”