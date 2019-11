Golden Contract Weights Logan Yoon 138.5 vs. Ohara Davies 139.5

Mikey Sakyi 138.5 vs. Tyrone McKenna 139.5

Mohamed Mimoune 139.25 vs. Darren Surtees 140

Kieran Gething 140 vs. Jeff Ofori 139.25 Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: MTK Global

TV: ESPN+ Weights from Detroit Wilder-Ortiz undercard press conference

